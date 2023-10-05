Barry Bonds is an MLB legend who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. MLB's all-time home run leader, Bonds is not in the Hall-of-Fame due to being linked to PEDs. Bonds' Hall-of-Fame status is an extremely controversial topic that fans often debate. Bonds believes he should be elected to Cooperstown. Today, we aren't discussing that topic though. Instead, Bonds revealed an admission about his playing career that recently drew attention.

Although Barry Bonds is remembered as a great player, he rubbed some people the wrong way. The PED element of everything hurt his reputation, but there have been stories over the years that dragged Bonds' personality through the dirt as well. Bonds admitted during a recent podcast that he didn't prefer helping teammates and explained his reasoning, via Baseball IQ (Training App) co-founder Trey Hannam.

Barry Bonds' attention-catching truth

“It's a business and people don't understand that I took it as a business,” Bonds said. “Everyone thought I was being a d**k. But I really wasn't. I mean, at all. I love you, I respect you, I would help you in any way… but I'm not going to tell you what I do because we don't know how long we're teammates. If you're going to another team or could be traded, you're going to tell someone what I told you.”

Barry Bonds then gave an example of one time where he gave a teammate advice and it ended up backfiring. The former MLB star certainly didn't appreciate that happening, which helps to explain his mindset.

“So you're going to be teammates for me and then you're going to be teammates for them,” Bonds continued. “Ain't no way in h*ll I'm ever telling anybody what I do.”

Bonds added that he was open to giving general advice. However, he did not give away his personal baseball secrets. It is unfortunate for Bonds' teammates because he is arguably the best player ever. Getting the chance to talk hitting with Barry Bonds would be a dream-come-true, something that holds true to this day.

It should be noted that Barry Bonds worked as a hitting coach following his playing career. Perhaps he began giving away his secret advice as a coach.