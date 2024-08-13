When it comes to the NFC East this season, many believe that it will be between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles for first place, and some have the Washington Commanders as a team that could surprise with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, leaving the New York Giants as a team that does not get much love, and linebacker Bobby Okereke spoke on that perception and how the team is handling it this offseason.

“You know I love it. We're that young, scrappy, pissed off team,” Bobby Okereke said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “So yeah we're going to surprise some people. We're going to make a great run.”

The Giants had a disappointing 2023 season, in which they finished 6-11 after going to the playoffs in 2022. It got off to a bad start, as they were 1-5 and quarterback Daniel Jones struggled in the early going before suffering a neck injury. Daniel Jones returned later on and tore his ACL. It was not how New York envisioned his season going after signing a four-year, $160 million contract.

The Eagles and Cowboys have been battling at the top of the division for the most part in recent memory, and it will be on the Giants and Okereke to change that narrative and prove that they are a team capable of competing at the top.

Bobby Okereke's role with Giants

Although 2023 was a big disappointment, the signing of Okereke in free agency was one of the lone bright spots from last season. He played at a high level, having arguably the best season of his career, with 149 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a career-high 11 tackles for loss, according to Pro Football Reference.

Okereke is in the second year of a four-year, $40 million contract that he signed with the Giants last offseason, and he remains a key piece on the defensive side of the ball alongside players like Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Deonte Banks and the newly-acquired Brian Burns.

Giants' recipe for surprise 2024 season

Starting with the defensive side of the ball, that unit will have to thrive with its pass rush. A defensive line that includes Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux has potential to wreck many games, especially if Thibodeaux continues to grow in his third season in the NFL. The depth of that group is a concern because the secondary is so young, but the pass rush needs to be potent. That was the identity of many successful Giants teams of the past, and this year's team is trying to recreate that.

In addition, Okereke needs to remain a stabilizing force at linebacker, which would make the front seven strong. Second year corner Deonte Banks needs to hold his own as the top cornerback on the depth chart as well, because the secondary has a lot of question marks in other spots.

On the offensive side of the ball, the focal point is no longer Saquon Barkley, who left for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. It will be rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has reportedly been great in training camp. Nabers, alongside with several additions on the offensive line need to rejuvenate the offense in 2024, hopefully giving Jones time to throw that he did not have in 2023.

Expectations are not high for the Giants externally, but the team will try to win games in the trenches as a result of the offseason moves that have been made.