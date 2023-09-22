Brandon Crawford is the last remaining member of the San Francisco Giants team that had won the World Series. This happened a little under a decade ago. The former Gold Glove awardee has been dominating the MLB through the shortstop position through his 36-year life. He was recently placed on the injured list. His probable return will be on the final game of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gabe Kapler got emotional when talking about the possibility of their veteran's bidding farewell, via Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“It would mean a lot to Craw, a lot to me and everybody else in the clubhouse and in the organization to see him play that final game,” Gabe Kapler outlined.

The Giants placed Brandon Crawford on the IL because of a right hamstring strain. This meant that they would need replacement as they veteran could not play. Marco Luciano and Tyler Fitzgerald were both called to play for the team.

Crawford still wants to be in the best condition ahead of the MLB regular season end against the Dodgers. His hopes of ending his season and bidding farewell to the squad still remain high, “It’s going to be emotional. I’m looking forward to having that game. It’s just hard to process just because I’ve been here my whole career and it’s something I’ve really never had to think about.”

Much like Kapler, any Giants fan would love to see their marquee player in a game for one last time before finally leaving them. Will you be there on the final game?