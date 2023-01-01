By Jason Patt · 2 min read

The New York Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

The Giants punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 38-10 domination of the hapless Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. New York moved to 9-6-1 on the season with the win and is now locked in on the No. 6 seed.

It was total domination for the Giants on Sunday, at least for the last three quarters. New York trailed 3-0 after the first quarter but then put up 24 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 24-3 lead at halftime. This included a pick-6 of Nick Foles, who got injured shortly after that.

The second half was merely a formality as the Giants’ playoff coronation got underway. Daniel Jones finished the game with 177 yards passing, 91 yards rushing and two touchdowns apiece via the air and ground.

As New York clinched its playoff spot, head coach Brian Daboll got himself a nice Gatorade bath. This is Daboll’s first season as Giants head coach, and he has turned them from a bottom-feeder into a playoff squad. New York won just 22 games over the last five seasons after the 2016 playoff berth.

The Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18 before heading to the playoffs. New York’s last time in the postseason wasn’t pretty, with a 38-13 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers ending that campaign.