The New York Giants have added a veteran to their wide receiver corps before training camp, as the team has agreed to a contract with former Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley, league sources told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Beasley inked a one-year contract with the Giants, reports Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

The deal reunites Beasley with his former Bills offensive coordinator and current Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

It was under Daboll's watch that Beasley enjoyed the best season of his career back in 2020, setting career highs in receptions and receiving yards, with 82 and 967, respectively.

Beasley last played for the Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 season. He played in just two games for the Buccaneers before announcing his retirement, citing the fact that he was “ready to be with his family.”

However, just two months later, Beasley unretired and signed with the Bills. Now, he'll be a member of a Giants receiving corps that features a healthy amount of depth.

Along with Beasley, Daboll's receiver room includes the likes of Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson and Parris Campbell, as well as another former Bills pass-catcher in Jamison Crowder.

Along with star tight end Darren Waller, Daboll and the Giants front office have emphasized surrounding quarterback Daniel Jones with more weapons than he's ever had, barring a Saquon Barkley holdout that lasts the entire season.

Beasley adds a reliable, veteran presence in the slot for the Giants, who are set to report to training camp on July 25.