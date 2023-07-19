The New York Giants and Saquon Barkley failed to come to terms on a contract extension by Monday's deadline, and now Barkley will have to sign the franchise tag in order to play this season. As controversy continues to boil surrounding the deteriorating NFL running back market, Barkley is considering a massive move that could help the position's future, reports The New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy.

“My leverage is I could say, ‘F–k you' to the Giants, I could say, ‘F–k you to my teammates,”' Barkley said on an episode of The Money Matters Podcast released Monday on YouTube.

“‘You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won’t show up. I won’t play a down.' And that’s a play I could use.”

Although it would be a huge decision by Saquon Barkley, it would certainly hint at a domino effect across the NFL. Saquon Barkley is the most important player on his offense and would certainly make the Giants worse if he sat out; other NFL running backs like Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard could follow in his footsteps after also being snubbed from a contract extension by Monday's deadline for franchise tagged players.

It would be a very hard decision for Barkley to make despite the logic behind it. Barkley only has so many years left being the same caliber running back he is, so missing an entire year could be very damaging to his career. Still, if Saquon Barkley really wants to stick it to the Giants, then sitting out just might be the best option.