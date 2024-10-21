Had it not been for a special performance from former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who was making his first return to MetLife Stadium as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, it's likely that the big story in the Big Apple would Brian Daboll's big decision to pull starting quarterback Daniel Jones out of the game early in the 4th quarter.

After the game, Brian Daboll noted that he made the decision to turn to Drew Lock with hopes to “create a spark,” but in the end, the move proved to be inconsequential. The Eagles cruised to a 28-3 win over their NFC East rival, dropping the Giants to 2-5 on the season. Now, the Giants have to move forward with a frustrated, highly-paid quarterback and no spark. That's a big problem.

“I was frustrated. Didn't like it, obviously,” Jones said after the game, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. “It wasn't much of a conversation. Just said he was going to go with Drew. Looking for a spark. That was about it.”

The Giants have been in search of a spark all season long. Over the last two weeks New York has scored just ten points, and only once this season have they topped 20 points in a game. In fairness, that's not just on the quarterback, and Brian Daboll knows that.

“All the way around — not just the quarterback; the coaching, everything — just wasn't good enough,” Daboll said.

Brian Daboll reiterated after the game that Daniel Jones would be the Giants starting quarterback moving forward, and Jones says he's ready for the challenge.

“I'm just going to continue to prepare and try to play as well as I can,” Jones said. “Daboll, it's his team. It's up to him to make that decision. Obviously, I believe in myself and believe in this offense. So, I'm just going to focus on myself.”

Eagles batter Daniel Jones, Giants in NFC East matchup

In Philadelphia, Saquon Barkley may be the headliner, but in all facets of the game, the Eagles played their best football of the season on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for Daniel Jones, he was the one who took the brunt of that effort.

Jones completed 14-of-21 passes for just 99 yards against the Eagles. He was sacked 7 times by a Philadelphia defense that came into the game in the bottom half of the league in sacks and pressure rate. For as limited as he may be, having no time to throw doesn't help matters.

The writing is on the wall. Daniel Jones' time as the quarterback of the Giants is limited, likely to the final 10 games of the 2024 season. After this year, the Giants can choose to release Jones and it would save them nearly $20 million against the cap during the 2025 season. However, it would be a $22 million dead cap hit. But if New York finds themselves in a position to draft their quarterback of the future next April, they might be wise to cut their losses and move on from the former 6th overall pick.