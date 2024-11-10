On Sunday morning, the New York Giants hit the field in Germany for what turned out to be a crushing overtime loss vs the Carolina Panthers. The loss dropped the Giants to 2-8 on the NFL season as it passes its midway point, and the team's morale continues to sink lower and lower by the week despite some continued excellent play from rookie first round receiver Malik Nabers.

After the game, head coach Brian Dabol tried his best to remain optimistic despite the fact that his seat is seemingly getting hotter and hotter.

“I believe we've got the right people,” said Daboll, per NFL on FOX on X, formerly Twitter. “Again, results aren't there yet. We just lost a tough game. We've got to tighten up quite a bit of things. Some situational football and turnovers got us today. But we'll go back, we'll go to work, and make the improvements that we need to make.”

Giants fans would be forgiven for not one hundred percent being on board with Daboll's assessment that the Giants have all the right people in the organization, one of whom may be Daboll himself, who has seen calls for his job grow louder and louder as the team's struggles continue this season.

Should the Giants start tanking?

As previously mentioned, the Giants now sit at 2-8 on the season, well out of the playoff picture in the NFC and looking at another high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It wasn't that long ago that the Giants looked like one of the elite young teams in the NFL, as the squad had an upstart 2022 NFL season and rode that momentum into the NFL playoffs, where they upset the Minnesota Vikings on the road before finally bowing out to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the Giants responded the ensuing offseason by signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a lucrative extension which has since backfired tremendously, while the team's offensive line and defense have also both seen significant regression.

It's likely that the Giants will be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason, whether through the draft, a trade, or free agency. However, it's also looking like more an more of a possibility that the team could also be in the market for a new head coach if the team's struggles continue.

In any case, the Giants will look to pick up their third win of the season when they next take the field on Sunday vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.