The New York Giants have not had a very good first half of the 2024 NFL season. New York has a 2-7 record heading into Week 10 and is firmly on the outside of the NFC playoff picture. In fact, they are in a seven-way tie for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It doesn't feel too early to call the 2024 season a disaster for New York.

However, there are some reasons for optimism surrounding the Giants. The defense is incredibly good at generating pressure and sacks. On offense, both Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. look like permanent pieces of the team moving forward. New York may be on the hunt for a new QB during the offseason, but they are positioned well to build a strong team around their next signal caller. Simply put, the future is still bright for Big Blue.

The Giants will have a unique experience in Week 10, traveling to Germany to take on the Panthers. Carolina has been one of the worst teams in the NFL so far this season, but they have looked dangerous lately.

Do the Giants have what it takes to beat one of the worst teams in the NFL? Or will they crumble in front of an international audience?

Below are three bold Giants predictions ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Panthers in Germany.

Daniel Jones has a modest day passing the ball, pads stats with rushing yards

Daniel Jones has shown the Giants enough to prove that he is not their long-term solution at QB.

There are a handful of things that Jones does well, but he does not provide enough upside to keep the Giants from looking elsewhere. That said, Jones is still a solid starting QB and can still pick apart a defense like the Panthers'.

New York does not need to accomplish a lot on offense to give themselves a chance to win. I see the Giants designing a conversative game plan that includes very few explosives. As odd as that sounds, I believe it gives the Giants the best chance to control the clock and mitigate possible mistakes from Daniel Jones.

My prediction: Daniel Jones will throw for fewer than 250 receiving yards against the Panthers. However, he will pad his stats by adding at least 50 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. In short, it will be the peak of the Daniel Jones experience.

Giants rookies Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Malik Nabers combine for more than 200 all-purpose yards

Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Malik Nabers are probably the best part of the 2024 season for the Giants. Both players look like they will be playing in New York for a long time.

Malik Nabers becoming a dominant NFL receiver is not a huge surprise. The Giants knew exactly what they were getting when they selected Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., however, is a bit of a surprise. He is a converted wide receiver who does not have much experience at the running back position. However, that hasn't stopped him from leap frogging Devin Singletary and taking over this backfield.

I think the table is set perfectly for these two Giants rookies to have a monster performance against a weak Panthers defense in Germany.

My prediction: Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. will combine for more than 200 all-purpose yards against the Panthers. Some might not even call this a bold prediction because the Panthers have not been able to stop anyone this season.

Dexter Lawrence, Giants defense make life hell for Bryce Young

The Giants made a great move this offseason when they traded for linebacker Brian Burns from the Panthers.

Burns has completely unlocked the Giants' defense, particularly in the pass rushing department. The combination of Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Azeez Ojulari has proved to be too much for many teams to handle.

New York leads the NFL with 35 sacks through nine games. The Giants have all the firepower they need to become a dangerous team on defense, they just need an offense that can capitalize on extra possessions.

The Panthers are the perfect opponent for the Giants to go crazy against with their pass rush.

My prediction: The Giants will sack Bryce Young at least three times in Germany. Dexter Lawrence will account for at least one of those sacks. If the Giants can pull this off, it is hard to imagine them losing this game.