New York Giants defensive end and linebacker Brian Burns is sending a message to his team. Burns wants the squad to mature and play better after stumbling out to a 2-6 start this season. His exact words were that the team needs to grow up, per ESPN.

The Giants are 2-6 after yet another disappointing loss, on Monday to the Pittsburgh Steelers. New York gave up 278 passing yards to Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, and lost 26-18. New York's offense also looked lifeless in the game, going just 5-for-15 on third down efficiency.

“It's the little s*** that beats us. It's on us,” Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence said.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw an interception late to seal the win for Pittsburgh, when undrafted Steelers rookie defensive back Beanie Bishop made the play.

The Giants continue to underwhelm this season

The Giants are on a three game losing streak, and the offense just doesn't look good. New York has managed just 28 points in those games. This season the Giants have scored just 117 total points. That is the lowest amount of any team in the NFC East division.

The Giants head coach Brian Daboll is helping to call plays this season, so something needs to click better for the squad. Daboll says he's going to continue working to improve the offense. Despite the loss to Pittsburgh, New York was able to muster almost 400 yards of total offense.

“There was a lot of good things, just not enough of them,” Daboll said, per ESPN.

New York is also facing defensive challenges. Daboll benched cornerback Deonte Banks in the Steelers game, after the player got beat by the Steelers' Najee Harris on an impressive play. Harris hurdled over Banks and that caused the Giants head coach to replace Banks with Greg Stroman.

“Just thought during that series needed a little bit more,” Daboll said, per NBC Sports. “Had a conversation with him and went with the other guys.”

New York has allowed 175 points this year, so there must be improvement on both sides of the ball. Burns finished the Steelers game with five total tackles, including three stops.

The Giants next play the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Washington is 6-2 on the year, and one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season.