Giants head coach Brian Daboll sounds off amid the injury suffered by Daniel Jones in Week 9's loss to the Raiders.

The 2023 NFL season is not becoming easier for Brian Daboll and the New York Giants. Week 9 did not bring the team much reason to smile, instead giving them more heartache.

On top of their embarrassing 30-6 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Giants might have also seen the last of Daniel Jones on the field this season, with the quarterback suffering a non-contact injury in the second quarter. It is feared that the injury is serious enough to keep him sidelined for the rest of the year, though, more tests will determine its severity.

“Tough. You never want your guys to go down,” Daboll said of Jones' injury following the Raiders game, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “He's worked really hard to get back. It's unfortunate.“

Jones had only passed for 25 yards on 4-for-9 completions before exiting the meeting with the Raiders. Tommy DeVito stepped in for Jones but he was not able to rescue the Giants. DeVito threw for 175 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions on 15-for-20 completions.

With Jones in danger of missing the remainder of the season and Tyrod Taylor on the injured reserve, the Giants will have to plan as though DeVito will be their starter in Week 10 when the Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington. The outlook for that game versus the Cowboys is not encouraging for the Giants, to say the least. For one, Dallas is the same team that brought them down in a 40-0 home loss back in Week 1.