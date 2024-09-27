The New York Giants suffered a tough 20-15 loss against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. New York is now 1-3 and sitting at the bottom of the NFC East. There has not been much to get excited about for the Giants this season. Rookie WR Malik Nabers is probably the lone exception, although he unfortunately suffered a concussion during the game.

Before that concussion, Malik Nabers made NFL history with an impressive achievement. Nabers became the first player in NFL history to have at least 25 receptions and three touchdowns in his first four NFL games. He accomplished this by hauling in his 25th catch during teh second quarter, then continued to add to it from there.

Nabers finished the game with 12 receptions for 115 yards. Through four games, he has 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns. Those are impressive accounting stats for the rookie wide receiver.

“He's doing some good things,” coach Brian Daboll said. “Again, glad we have him.”

Giants fans can be excited that they have at least one young stud to build around on offense.

How is Giants WR Malik Nabers feeling after suffering a concussion on Thursday Night Football?

Malik Nabers may be the future of the Giants on offense, but it is unknown when he will return to the starting lineup.

Nabers is in concussion protocol after taking a tough hit during Thursday Night Football. It is also unclear how he is feeling after the game. Outside linebacker Brian Burns, while addressing the media, later called across the locker room to Nabers: “Hey ‘Leek, you good? Straight?”

Nabers shook his head, no, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. Nabers did post a more optimistic message later in an Instagram story.

“All good,” Nabers wrote over a picture taken after midnight, along with a prayer emoji. “Thanks for the all the prayers!!!”

One of his fellow wide receivers gave a more optimistic view of Nabers' mindset after the game.

“I got to talk to him a little bit,” said wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who had 11 catches for 71 yards in the loss. “Nothing crazy. I think he'll be OK.”

The Giants will get some extra rest before facing the Seahawks on the road in Week 5.