What's next for Giants QB Rommy DeVito?

The charm of starting Tommy DeVito has seemingly worn off. The New York Giants undrafted rookie was even benched in Week 16's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday for veteran Tyrod Taylor, a decision head coach Brian Daboll explained as a move to “spark” the squad, per Paul Schwartz of The New York Post.

“Brian Daboll said he made the QB change from Tommy DeVito to Tyrod Taylor because ‘I wanted to spark the team.'”

DeVito struggled mightily against the Eagles, going just 9/16 for 55 passing yards. He was missing throws and those that he made mostly did not positively impact the Giants' attack much. On the other hand, Taylor provided the energy Daboll was looking for, as he went 7/16 for 133 passing yards and a touchdown, though, he also had an interception.

End of Tommy DeVito's fun times as Giants starter?

It was the second game in a row that DeVito looked so vulnerable under center. Back in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints on the road, DeVito got sacked seven times and finished with just a 13.4 quarterback rating.

The loss to the Eagles can't be entirely pinned on DeVito, though. He's still got a lot of learning to do in the pros, and as badly as he played against the Eagles, he's definitely had some moments during the previous weeks.

It remains to be seen whether DeVito will get another start at least in Week 17 against the Rams, but it shouldn't hurt New York if it continues to do so. After all, the Giants are already out of contention for a playoff spot.