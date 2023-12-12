Tommy DeVito continues to impress for the Giants, and Brian Daboll knows better than to mess with something that's working.

The New York Giants have put up one of the worst offenses in the 2023 season. Although even in the Giants' darkest times, they seem to have found a way to right the ship, and unheralded quarterback Tommy DeVito has been a huge reason as to why. DeVito has been a revelation for the team, as the 25-year old undrafted QB has now led the Giants to three straight victories, the latest of which was a 24-22 win against the Green Bay Packers.

The playoffs may be nothing but a pipe dream for the Giants; even after winning three straight, they still have a 5-8 record, and they're pretty much playing for next season. Even then, there is no better feeling than the feeling of winning, and head coach Brian Daboll knows better than to mess with something that's clearly working.

“[Tommy DeVito] earned the right to play today, earned the right to play next week. The kid’s doing a good job,” Daboll said in his postgame presser, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Tommy DeVito truly has earned the right to play; he was terrible in his first start, which was a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but since then, DeVito has legitimately earned his stripes, throwing five touchdowns against zero interceptions over his past three starts while completing 72.2 percent of his passes, executing Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka's offensive gameplan to a T.

In the NFL, injuries are never easy to deal with, and as putrid as the Giants were with him in town, Daniel Jones was the quarterback the team committed to for the long-term, and the team just as easily could have collapsed even further with an inexperienced QB at the helm.

But instead, Tommy DeVito was thrown into the deep end, and in a sink or swim moment, DeVito swam in resounding triumph, much to the Giants' delight.

Tyrod Taylor was supposed to be the one to take over for the Giants amid Daniel Jones' injury, but now, it looks as though DeVito, at least for the foreseeable future, has the quarterback job on lock, and deservedly so.