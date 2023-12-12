Saquon Barkley dropped a brutally honest Tommy DeVito admission following the Giants' victory over the Packers

The New York Giants emerged victorious on Monday Night football, defeating the Green Bay Packers 24-22. Tommy DeVito stepped up in the game and helped New York earn the victory. Giants star running back Saquon Barkley commented on DeVito's performance following the game.

“I didn’t know he could run like that,” Barkley said. “That throw he made to Isaiah in the back of the end zone — the catch was amazing, but rolling to his right, throwing a dart, he’s a heckuva player. He’s the real deal.”

DeVito went 17-21 through the air with 158 yards and one touchdown. He added 71 yards on the ground, which ultimately surprised Barkley. Barkley led the Giants' rushing attack with 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the game.

The Giants' overall performance in 2023 has still been mediocre at best. They now hold a 5-8 record, but DeVito's recent performance has been encouraging to say the least.

Tommy DeVito making impact for Giants

The 25-year-old has appeared in six games this season, starting four contests. He's thrown for 855 yards and eight touchdowns. Most importantly, DeVito has led the Giants to success on the field.

New York has won three consecutive games since their devastating 49-17 defeat against the Dallas Cowboys back on November 12. Since that game, the Giants have found ways to win.

The team still has a lot of uncertainty and nobody is claiming that the Giants are now a Super Bowl contender. However, there is hope. And DeVito may be making a case to become the full-time starting quarterback at some point.

New York will look to make it four victories in a row in their next game versus the New Orleans Saints.