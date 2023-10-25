With the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley not seeing eye-to-eye on a contract, the running back has heard his name come up in trade rumors. However, even if the Giants and Barkley don't have a long-term deal in place, head coach Brian Daboll wanted to put those rumors to bed.

Barkley is set to be a free agent this offseason. At just 2-5, New York hasn't been seeing the success they have wanted to early in the year. Still, Daboll told Barkley directly that the Giants wouldn't be trading him. Furthermore, Daboll responded “yes,” directly at reporters when asked if he expected Barkley on the team beyond the trade deadline, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

After a lengthy offseason hold out, the Giants gave Barkley a $2 million signing bonus and added incentives in his contract to play out this season. However, if Barkley were to stay in New York, the Giants would once again have to re-visit long-term contract talks.

Instead, New York could look to trade Barkley and rebuild at the running back position, recouping draft capital in the process. However, that is not the route Brian Daboll wants to take. Even if Barkley walks after the season, the head coach wants him to finish the year in New York.

In what could be his final year with the only NFL team he has ever known, Saquon Barkley has run for 284 yards and a touchdown. Daboll wants to ensure Barkley boosts those numbers in his offense rather than be traded elsewhere.