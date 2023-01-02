By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux found himself in the crosshairs of social media after a seemingly disrespectful celebration during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. After sacking Nick Foles in the second quarter of the game, Thibodeaux proceeded to celebrate as though he was making turf angels right beside the Colts’ quarterback who was writhing in pain.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll, however, didn’t think Thibodeaux was immediately aware that Foles was hurt after the sack. As far as Daboll is concerned, he believes that Thibodeaux didn’t have an idea that Foles was looking like an emergency case on the field until much later (via Patricia Traina of GiantsCountry.com).

Daboll said he is quite sure that Kayvon Thibodeaux sdidn’t realize Nick Foles was injured after he sacked him and did the snow angel celebration.

Thibodeaux basically shared the same thoughts with Daboll about his celebration, per Art Stapleton of USA Today.

“I mean, after a sack, you celebrate. I think that, when I did realize he was hurt, we started getting up. When you’re doing the celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. I hope he gets well and I hope he’s alright, obviously.”

Foles was carted off the field after Thibodeaux’s sack and would not return to the game due to a rib injury that he was later diagnosed with.

The Giants ended up winning the game, 38-10, with Thibodeaux finishing with a sack and two tackles for loss.

In any case, there’s a lesson to be learned there for Thibodeaux, who will look to help the Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18 on the road.