The New York Giants' quarterback situation continues to be a mess in 2024. Ahead of the team's Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Brian Daboll remains non-committal on who he will start between Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock and Tim Boyle.

“[Our starting quarterback] depends on how [Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock] are health-wise,” Daboll said in his presser on Monday, via SNY TV. “I thought [Tim Boyle] made some nice throws. He was decisive with the football. He was ready to go and he was prepared.”

Boyle became the fourth quarterback to see the field for the Giants in 2024 after DeVito suffered another injury in Week 15. The second-year passer missed the previous two games with a forearm injury and left the game during the loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion.

Boyle entered the game for the Giants' final drive of the first half and played every snap the rest of the way. He connected on 12 of his 24 passes for 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception. It was his first game since he relieved an injured Tyler Huntley for the Miami Dolphins in Week 7.

Lock, who started the two games that DeVito missed, was inactive in Week 15 as he dealt with a heel injury. He leads the three available quarterbacks with 414 passing yards on the year. However, he is averaging just 4.6 yards per attempt and has failed to throw a touchdown in 2024. Yet, the two games he appeared in resulted in the Giants' two closest losses in the last four weeks.

Brian Daboll's uninspiring Giants quarterback room

Since they released Daniel Jones in late November, the Giants' quarterback room has been cursed with inefficiency. Perhaps it is a lack of talent, but the three available signal-callers in New York have all failed to find success in the opportunities they were given.

In the four games since Jones' release, the Giants have thrown for just one passing touchdown. That garbage time score came from the arm of Boyle, who has seen the field the fewest of the three quarterbacks.

While Boyle has the only passing touchdown of the group, the rest of the numbers favor DeVito. The Syracuse and Illinois alum leads the team with a 70.5 completion rate and 5.8 yards per attempt. However, he has ammassed just 257 passing yards through three games while already suffering two separate injuries.

Regardless of who they start in Week 16, the Giants will likely be significant underdogs for the second straight week. New York has not won a game since Week 5, putting them on a nine-game losing streak entering their matchup with the Falcons. Atlanta is still gunning for a playoff spot and carries a 6-7 record into their Week 15 Monday Night Football contest.