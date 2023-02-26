Leave it to New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll to fire a sharp needle at the rival Philadelphia Eagles while accepting an award as the NFC Coach of the Year.

Brian Daboll congratulates the Chiefs on another world championship as he puts his arm around Jalen Hurts. #101Awards pic.twitter.com/idMZQI39yK — Steven St.John (@SSJWHB) February 25, 2023

On the dais at the 101 Awards along with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Daboll offered his congratulations to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for winning Super Bowl 57. As he made those magnanimous remarks, he put his arm around the Philadelphia quarterback, who was sitting right next to him.

Hurts and his Eagles teammates were on the short end of Kansas City’s Super Bowl triumph. The Chiefs earned the title with a come-from-behind 38-35 victory over the Eagles.

With that game not even two weeks old, it had to sting Hurts to hear a rival coach congratulate the victors. But Hurts responded with a smile, taking the ribbing in a good-nature manner.

Some might believe that Daboll was not doing his own team any favor with his response. The Eagles beat the Giants twice in the regular season and also defeated them in the divisional playoffs. Eagles fans will be only too happy to remind Daboll of that fact when the two teams meet in Philadelphia next season.

Brian Daboll earned the award based on his leadership of the previously non-descript Giants. He brought the team back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. The Giants finished the year with a 9-7-1 record and defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs before dropping a 38-7 decision to the Eagles.

Hurts won the NFC offensive player of the year award after his brilliant season with the Eagles.