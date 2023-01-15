The New York Giants are entering the 2023 NFL Playoffs in a bit of a strange spot. They only won two of their final eight games, but after their strong start to the season, they managed to find their way into the playoffs anyways. Now they are set to kick off their postseason campaign with a Wild Card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

In terms of Wild Card matchups, this is about as favorable of a matchup as the Giants could have gotten. The Vikings are a wildly inconsistent team, and New York very nearly beat them in their regular season meeting. In order for New York to reach their ultimate goal this season, they need to kick things off with a victory over Minnesota.

While New York isn’t being completely ruled out against Minnesota, not many people are giving them a shot to win the Super Bowl this season. And while they may not be the favorite to do so, every team in the playoffs is going to have a shot to win it all this year. So with that in mind, let’s take a closer look at why the Giants could end up winning a championship this season.

Why the Giants will win the 2023 Super Bowl

The 2022 season was something of a make-or-break year for the Giants, and their young quarterback Daniel Jones. And while they have made the playoffs, that doesn’t automatically make this season a win. New York has a chance to at least advance out of the Wild Card round, and if they don’t, some serious questions could be raised regarding their ugly second half of the season.

As we dive into this argument, it’s worth noting that it’s far more likely that the Giants crash out of the playoffs early this season, and even if they don’t, they are staring down the barrel of a very difficult challenge of making a run as the six seed in the NFC. Chances are they will have to play three games on the road just to make it to the Super Bowl, which is a daunting task in its own right.

But as for their first game, the Giants have a decent shot of beating the Vikings. The Vikings rarely win in dominant fashion, and when they lose, they have typically gotten destroyed. New York is facing a vulnerable opponent who they have already played this season; in terms of an opening playoff matchup for New York, this may be about as favorable a matchup as they could have hoped for.

For the Giants, they are going to have to rely on their ground game if they want to go far in the playoffs this season. Saquon Barkley had a fantastic bounce back campaign, and a big piece of unlocking New York’s offense has resulted in Daniel Jones being used more as a runner. Jones is still an inconsistent passer at best, but even then, his wide receiver corps is pretty depleted, so the Giants have every reason to continually run the ball in the playoffs.

New York has also featured an opportunistic defense that creates scoring opportunities for their offense, but they aren’t the greatest unit in the league by any stretch of the imagination. The Vikings are going to provide them a tough challenge right out of the gate, and even then, they could bump into even better offensive units in the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers in later rounds.

Beating all these superpower teams doesn’t seem very likely, yes, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible, The Giants established a winning formula in the first half of the season, and while injuries forced them to deviate from that formula more than they would have liked in the second half of the season, they have remained a competitive team.

New York was rolling to start the season, and if they can find that form in the playoffs, they will have a chance to go on an unexpected run. They likely aren’t going to be destroying teams, but winning ugly is better than not winning at all, and the Giants would likely be happy to pick up all the wins they can this postseason considering they didn’t really have playoff aspirations entering the year.

The Giants can win games by establishing the run game, controlling the clock, and forcing turnovers on defense. If they can stick to their game plan, the Giants will have a chance to beat any team they cross paths with. And if they get hot on both sides of the ball at the same time, New York could end up making an extremely unlikely Super Bowl run this season.