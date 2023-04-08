My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The San Francisco Giants are already adding reinforcements to their depth chart just seven games into the 2023 season. The Giants recently signed former first baseman Darin Ruf to a minor-league contract after they traded him to the New York Mets at the trade deadline last season. And it’s safe to say that Mets fans are not happy with this outcome.

The Mets gave up J.D. Davis, Thomas Szapucki, and two prospects in exchange for Ruf last season, only for Ruf to hit .152 during his time with New York. The Mets held onto Ruf throughout the offseason, but designated him for assignment right before the start of the season. And now, the Giants have picked him up on a low cost deal that has clearly irritated New York fans.

Darin Ruf is re-signing with the Giants on a minor league deal, per @jaysonst. So San Francisco essentially got J.D. Davis, Thomas Szapucki, two prospects and Darin Ruf… for Darin Ruf. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 8, 2023

Ruf has struggled to find a consistent home in the MLB, but the Giants have easily been the team that he has experienced the most success with. Ruf was a crucial piece of the overachieving San Francisco squad from 2021 (.271 BA, 16 HR, 43 RBI, .904 OPS) and while he likely won’t be producing at that rate anytime soon, he’s a solid depth piece for the Giants to have at their disposal.

San Fran landed Ruf on a minor-league deal, so he may not make an impact in the majors immediately, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get called up to the Giants in the near future. The deal to trade Ruf certainly looked good for the Giants at the time, but now that they have brought him back on board, it’s clear that they fleeced the Mets here, only adding to their recent misery.