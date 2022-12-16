By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Carlos Correa landed with the San Francisco Giants in the latest MLB free agency blockbuster, agreeing to a gargantuan 13-year, $350 million contract with the club. While he’s not Aaron Judge, Correa is a big-time postseason performer and arguably the best shortstop in baseball when healthy. He’s a big-time acquisition.

So big-time that Giants players were bound to have some good reactions to the news. Relief pitcher Tyler Rogers was certainly one of them. Rogers was in the gym when he heard the Carlos Correa news and had this amusing reaction, per MLB Network Radio on Twitter.

"I saw the news this morning and I had a little extra energy about myself today in the gym." Carlos Correa's (reported) new teammates are fired up.@SFGiants | #SFGiantspic.twitter.com/fhnl5M322S — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 14, 2022

“I saw the news this morning and I had a little extra energy about myself today in the gym.”

Tyler Rogers said that he “had a little extra energy about himself” in the gym when he heard the Giants had landed Carlos Correa.

One can imagine Rogers trying to get a good workout in on a cold, rainy day, unable to find motivation while listening to music.

But then, he turns on MLB Network, hears that Carlos Correa is headed to the Bay Area and immediately begins to crush his workout.

He has good reason to be excited about the Giants’ move.

Correa, 28, owns a career .836 OPS while amassing 70 defensive runs saved in eight seasons.

The former Houston Astros star elevates his game when the lights shine brightest, as he has posted a .849 OPS with 18 home runs in 79 career playoff contests.

It’s no wonder that Tyler Rogers felt a little more amped in the gym when he learned Carlos Correa was his newest teammate.