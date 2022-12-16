By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Brandon Crawford has played 1,525 games in Major League Baseball, and every single one has been at shortstop for the San Francisco Giants. But with Carlos Correa coming to town, Crawford will reluctantly give up the position he’s played for his entire 12-year major league career.

The Giants agreed to a landmark 13-year, $350 million dollar deal with Correa earlier this week, and the team has no plans to move the 28-year-old star from his natural position.

It’s a tough pill to swallow for Crawford, who has dedicated his entire career to the franchise, winning two World Series and two Defensive Player of the Year Awards to go along with four Gold Gloves.

Your nightly Brandon Crawford Gold Glove play 🤌 pic.twitter.com/RzwD3PWxyY — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 28, 2022

Less than 15 minutes after the news broke that Correa was coming to San Francisco, Crawford received a call from club president Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly. They told Crawford that Correa would be the Giants’ everyday shortstop, meaning Crawford would have no choice but to accept a position change for the first time in his career.

“With the signing of a player as good as Carlos, our team definitely got much better,” Crawford told The Athletic via text message.

“He’s been one of the better players in the league for years, and it’s obviously exciting to get a player of his caliber to San Francisco. That being said, he is a shortstop and since the signing the other day, I’ve been told that that’s where he’ll stay, so that puts me in a much different situation than I’ve ever been faced with in professional baseball.”

Zaidi said just a month ago that Crawford was the best shortstop in franchise history, per Baggarly.

Crawford admitted to the Athletic that he makes the move reluctantly, and the 36-year-old will now need to adapt to a new position before the 2023 season.

“The rest of this off-season, spring training, and during the season, I will be working my hardest to be the best I can be at a different position and help us get back to the postseason.”

As professional an answer as you could ask for from one of the more likeable players in the MLB. Still, Brandon Crawford is learning the hard way after dedicating over a decade to the organization that no matter how much you give, the business always comes first.