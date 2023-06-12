Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are currently amid a stalemate as Barkley holds out on signing the franchise tag. Barkley has made it clear that he wants to return, but he is looking for a contract that more accurately reflects his value. Colin Cowherd believes this is where the Giants made a mistake, as they can't give Barkley the right contract since they overpaid quarterback Daniel Jones, via The Herd.

"They should have franchised tagged Daniel Jones. Instead, they're trapped." — @ColinCowherd explains why Saquon Barkley holds the leverage pic.twitter.com/TPnXEUlGPw — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 12, 2023

“Saquon Barkley is not the best back, but what is Daniel Jones without him? With him, he's mediocre and overpaid…the Giants issue…they want to see Daniel Jones work…they negotiated against themselves and they massively overpaid for him. Now, it makes Saquon Barkley, a very good back, the back with the most leverage in the NFL.”

Colin Cowherd believes that without Saquon Barkley, the Giants offense is essentially void of talent with a quarterback that is getting paid way more than he should be. This in turn lends Barkley a significant amount of leverage, as being the best player on the offense and pretty much the engine for the unit indicates that he should be paid pretty much whatever he wants.

This all suggests that the Giants simply overpaid for Jones; this is a sentiment that traveled across the NFL ever since Jones' new contract was announced, and it now looks like it is coming back to bite the Giants. Cowherd believes most knew Jones didn't deserve a big contract but the Giants ownership was simply too tied to him being the future of their organization.

The rest of the Giants offseason will now be fueled by speculation surrounding the Saquon Barkley contract situation. Stay tuned to see if and when Barkley decides to return to the Giants and what his contract will look like.