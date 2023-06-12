The New York Giants have used the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley way back in March, but he's yet to bite. In fact, Barkley just doubled down on his decision not to attend the Giants' mandatory minicamp, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Furthermore, Saquon Barkley also made his stance clearer for the Giants: he wants to get paid what he believes is the reasonable amount he should be getting from New York.

As I have previously stated, I'm not looking to set any contract records. I'm not demanding to be the highest paid player at my position. I understand the market. My goal is just to be compensated respectfully based on my contributions to the team on the field and in the locker room. I've been in talks with the Giants throughout the offseason. If at some point there's a deal that is fair to both sides on the table, I'll be ready to sign.

Whether the Giants would budge and ultimately give Saquon Barkley an extension deal that's more to his liking is something that remains to be seen.

At 26 years old and healthy again, Barkley feels he can be a regular valuable contributor to the Giants' offense which got 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 295 carries from him in the 2022 NFL season. But he just can't stomach playing on a franchise tag worth $10.091 million, knowing that one injury can wipe away chances for a more lucrative future in the league.

The Giants took Saquon Barkley second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.