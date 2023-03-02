The contract negotiations for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may go differently than some had expected.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he had productive talks with Daniel Jones’ agents throughout this week. The two sides met on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, and will continue to talk to see if they can get something done before next Tuesday.

“They’re still not as close on a deal as he’d like to be,” wrote Fox Sports Senior National Writer Peter Schrager in a Thursday tweet.

Schoen gave an update on Thursday about signing Jones to a new deal.

“You’re starting to feel a time crunch, a little bit,” Schoen said. “I wish we were a little bit closer on a deal than what we are right now. But, again, there’s still time. We’re going to circle back up today at some point, meet with his representatives.

“Daniel played well this year. We’d like to have him back. We have different options in terms of whether it’s a contract extension or utilizing the franchise tag. In an ideal world, we’d get something done with him.”

Despite the chaos surrounding a possible Daniel Jones contract extension, he was right back to getting workouts in on Monday.

“The way Daniel is wired, he was in the building Monday getting a workout in,” said Schoen. “So I had a good conversation with Daniel. We talked throughout this whole process. He knows how we feel about him. He knows how Dabs and the coaching staff feel about him. We do have those personal conversations.

“This is his first time going through free agency. I just tell him ‘There’s a business side of this too that you haven’t been exposed to. Just understand it’s going to get worse before it gets better. We’ll find a way to bridge the gap. It doesn’t change the way we feel about you.'”