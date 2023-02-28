The New York Giants enter the NFL offseason with a ton of question marks. The two biggest questions are regarding quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants began to cut cap space by releasing veteran WR Kenny Golladay, and now they shift their focus to finding ways to re-sign Jones and Barkley.

However, Giants general manager Joe Schoen gave an update on signing Jones to a new deal, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“Giants GM Joe Schoen says they had “productive conversations yesterday, more scheduled today” with QB Daniel Jones’ agents. Says they never had any negotiations with his previous agents.”

Schoen also added that he is “cautiously optimistic” about signing both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. Both players have been mentioned as potential franchise tag candidates, although Schoen admitted there’s an option to avoid that, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Giants GM Joe Schoen said avoiding the franchise tag altogether – by signing both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley long term – is on the table as an option.”

The Giants succeeded in Year One with new head coach Brian Daboll, and both Jones and Barkley were a massive part of those results that saw them beat the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs. The Giants definitely have a lot of work to do this offseason, but finding a way to keep one — or both — of their main offensive weapons has to be at the forefront of their minds. Let’s see what ends up happening in New York.