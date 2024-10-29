The New York Giants' 2024 season just got worse. They are now 2-6 through eight weeks of football after another embarrassing loss on Monday night, as they got outclassed by Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers to the tune of a 26-18 score. That defeat certainly isn't helping improve the image of quarterback Daniel Jones, especially since he did not have a solid individual play opposite Pittsburgh.

“It’s over. Done,” declared NFL insider Connor Hughes about his thoughts on Jones' tenure with New York following the Giants' loss to the Steelers.

“What else do you need to see? It’s been five years of the same excruciatingly painful reality slapping the Giants in the face on a near weekly basis,” Hughes continued. “You’d think that would be enough to make them realize the one season of baseline competence was nothing more than an accident, but here they are.”

Daniel Jones had another brutal performance in Week 8

Jones' atrocious night under center was magnified to the full extent twice when the Giants needed him to deliver the most. In the fourth quarter, Jones led a five-play drive with under five minutes remaining and with his team down by eight points. That ended in a disastrous fumble after he got strip-sacked by Steelers linebacker TJ Watt.

New York then forced the Steelers to punt, giving the Giants another shot at tying the game with under two minutes left in regulation. But Jones wasted another opportunity, as he gave the ball away on an interception by Steelers defensive back Beanie Bishop that essentially doomed New York.

Patience among Giants fans for Daniel Jones is very thin, if not completely gone at this point. The Giants agreed to give Jones a big extension when they inked him to a four-year deal worth $160 million in 2023, including a staggering guaranteed amount of $92 million.

That was after he went 9-6-1 with 3,205 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions in the 2022 campaign. There was hope at that time that Jones would make another leap after he inked that deal. But since then, Jones has gone just 3-11 with 2,615 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and 11 interceptions through 14 games. He was also sacked 55 times in that stretch and posted an 11.16 sack rate percentage.

Given how things are going for the Giants' 2024 campaign, it will be interesting to see what their stance would be on Jones once the season is over. For what it's worth, New York has a potential out on Jones in the offseason that comes with a dead cap worth $22.21 million, per Spotrac.