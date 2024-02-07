The Giants aren't yet ready to give up on quarterback Daniel Jones.

After an impressive 2022 campaign, Daniel Jones and the New York Giants didn't come close to finding the same success in 2023. But while the Giants might be in a bit of turmoil, New York isn't expecting Jones to depart anytime soon.

The Giants are still committed to Jones as their starting quarterback, via Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. New York still believes in Jones and thinks he is the right QB to bring the Giants back into contention.

“The Giants are not ready to shut the door on him,” Schultz said. “There's still a lot to be played out in terms of the Daniel Jones-Giants situation. What I've been told is that not only does the staff and Brian Daboll believe in Daniel Jones, but (Mike) Kafka and the players do too.”

“When you combine both of those things together, there's a really good shot that Daniel Jones next season is the starting quarterback and that he does return to the type of success he had in 2022,” Schultz concluded.

Jones Junction

The Giants' struggles of 2023 weren't all necessarily Jones' fault. He appeared in just six games as he dealt with a neck injury and eventual ACL tear.

But it still wasn't pretty when Jones was on the field. He went just 1-5 as a starter, throwing for 909 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. His run game was essentially eliminated, as Jones had just 206 rushing yards and one score.

A year prior, Jones gained 708 yards and seven touchdowns. He threw for career-high 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and a career-low five interceptions. The Giants went 9-6-1 with Jones as a starter in 2022.

Coming back from injury for 2024, Jones will have plenty to prove. With his $160 million contract, the quarterback is expected to bring the Giants back into contention. New York still believes he's the right guy to do it and is ready for Jones to make a fiery return from injury.