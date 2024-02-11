Will Joe Schoen get the Giants a new QB in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll clearly want to stick with Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback. However, the New York Giants may find it hard to get any success after their QB1 went down with an injury. This could prompt some moves in the 2024 NFL Draft. They could move up to notch someone among Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., or any other play-caller who is available.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network outlined that the Giants are possibly scouting for a new quarterback. Joe Schoen was reportedly present in the USC vs. Washington game. This featured big-name stars like Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams. They currently have the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, there is a possibility that the Giants can try to move up in order to notch a perfect temporary replacement for Daniel Jones.

The expectation is that Jones will be ready for Week 1. However, it never hurts to get someone like Williams, Maye, or Penix to lead the squad. All the while the Giants' starting quarterback takes his time in recovering from a torn ACL. This may mean that someone like Tommy DeVito or Tyrod Taylor will no longer be given chances to come back to the Giants for the upcoming season.

Jones was sacked five times per game before going down. One could think that the Giants may need to improve their offensive line. But, it does not look like they will try to get a top-ranked lineman. Nonetheless, their pick in the draft should be able to help them during the fall.