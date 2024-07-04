The New York Giants did not meet expectations last season, one year removed from a promising playoff year with Daniel Jones at the controls of Coach Brian Daboll's offense. In response, General Manager Joe Schoen shared a surprising Patrick Mahomes comparison to Jones that has NFL fans talking nationwide.

The Giants news came amid interest in free agent Xavien Howard that is heating up. Three candidates for being cut on the Giants' roster were also revealed ahead of fall training camp.

The Giants have plenty of optimism for this upcoming season, but it all starts with Jones and his health, as noted by Schoen recently.

Schoen Fires Back At Daniel Jones Haters

Schoen spoke on the HBO show ‘Hard Knocks' during which he took aim at Daniel Jones haters. Schoen is still in Jones' corner judging by his comments, as he unleashed a Patrick Mahomes comparison that few watchers expected.

“(In) Miami, we got three (expletive) practice squad guys playing for us,” Schoen said. “You could have Patrick Mahomes and he can't (expletive) win behind that,” Schoen said during the offseason football show.

The Giants allowed an NFL-high 85 sacks last season and are hoping for a better prepared and more intact offensive line in 2024-2025 with a health Jones behind center.

Giants' 2024 QB Outlook

The Giants are expected to head into the 2024 season with Jones as their starting QB. Drew Lock has come over from Seattle by way of the Denver Broncos while last year's fan favorite Tommy DeVito has control of the third slot on the depth chart at this time.

Last year's second and at times third stringer Tyrod Taylor is now a member of the New York Jets where he will be backing up Aaron Rodgers for Coach Robert Saleh's team.

The Giants' QB situation is far from the best in the NFL but Coach Daboll's defense is more than serviceable when it's firing on all cylinders.

The Giants won't be mistaken for NFC East favorites anytime soon with Philadelphia adding Saquon Barkley this offseason and the Cowboys revamping things this offseason in pursuit of another division title. They could have a chance to play “Giant Killers,' however, with Jones and a revamped offensive line, along with a healthier team that Joe Schoen and the rest of the Giants' ownership can count on in the coming months.