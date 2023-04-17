With the arrival of star tight end Darren Waller, Daniel Jones, and the New York Giants have added yet another potential gamechanger to the offense. Now with offseason team activities underway, Jones believes that Waller could help this unit be even better in 2023.

On Monday as the first day of OTA’s came to an end, Daniel Jones spoke with the media. During the conversation, the Giants starting quarterback spoke about how Darren Waller will impact the offense.

“He’s a clear mismatch, someone the defense has to worry about… that just adds an element to our attack… when you have a guy that big, that strong, who can move like he can,” said Daniel Jones via MSG Networks’s Madelyn Burke.

Over his NFL career, Waller has become one of the NFL’s most dominant tight ends. When healthy, there are few players at his position that can impact the passing game as he can. Over the past four seasons, he has recorded 280 receptions for 3,394 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns.

A healthy Waller would give Daniel Jones a vertical threat at tight end. In addition, Daniel Bellinger showed legitimate potential during his rookie season. The duo could quickly make an impact within the offense.

Throughout his career, Daniel Jones has been surrounded by injury-plagued pass catching groups. Heading into the offseason, along with giving Jones a long-term extension, the Giants made a clear choice to invest in the passing game. With the additions of Darren Waller and Parris Campbell and the return of Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton, along with whoever they add in the draft, this unit will look drastically different at the start of the season. If Waller can return to form and stay on the field, he could play a major role in 2023.