The New York Giants have been negotiating contracts with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley this offseason, and Jones has decided to switch agents, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Daniel Jones is leaving CAA, and is expected to be joining Athletes First, according to Raanan.

There is a five-day grace period before a new agent can represent a player, according to Patricia Traina of Giants Country.

Notable quarterbacks to be represented by Athletes First are Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Nick Foles, according to Spotrac.

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson obviously signed big contracts in recent years, and Foles signed a notable one with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Jones is not the first Giants player to change representation to Athletes First this offseason, as Xavier McKinney did as well, according to Art Stapleton of NJ.com.

There are a couple of different possibilities for why Jones decided to change representation. One would be if the player wants more money. Maybe Jones wants to maximize his contract this offseason and he does not feel that CAA was doing that for him.

Another possibility is that the current agency is not getting a deal done, and the player would like to remain. Maybe Jones would like a long-term deal with the Giants done soon, knowing that if one does not get done he would likely have to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

No one knows what the reasoning is except Jones himself, however there has been some indication that negotiations have not been smooth with the Giants so far.

“I’m told #Giants negotiation with Daniel Jones got off to a much bumpier start than expected,” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post said on Twitter. “Franchise tag very much in play for him.”

The other component to this is Saquon Barkley. If he signs a long-term deal with the Giants before Jones does, then Jones loses leverage, as the Giants will not have to decide on which player to use the franchise tag on.