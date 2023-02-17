ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan wrote he expected New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to earn more than $35 million per year on his new contract in a Thursday article.

“The expectation is Jones’ new contract will come in at over $35 million per season, according to multiple sources in and around the team and the quarterback,” Raanan wrote. “Anything slightly over $35 million per season would rank Jones’ contract ninth among all quarterbacks.

“By the time next season comes around, however, Jones will likely be closer to the top 15, assuming Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow — and Lamar Jackson, if he doesn’t get tagged — get new deals.”

Jones threw for a career-high of just above 3,200 yards and earned 15 touchdowns in 16 games played for the Giants this season, according to Pro Football Reference. He earned two voting points for NFL Comeback Player of the Year, an award that went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

As with every offseason signing, fans had a mixed bag of reactions to the expected contract for a former Giants first-round pick in Daniel Jones.

One fan called it malpractice.

I like Daniel Jones. Daniel Jones should get paid. Paying Daniel Jones $35+ mill a year is malpractice. https://t.co/1gMLGJ5n5w — A Weigl Matter (@CTWeigs) February 17, 2023

Some Giants fans showed their support for Daniel Jones, saying his performance was an important factor in taking the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Jones threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round before throwing an interception and for 135 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round.

It’s weird to me that people trust the new regime to find talent but if and when they sign Daniel Jones they automatically will lose faith in the coaching staff and GM 😂 like make it make sense 😤💯 — Rell😤 (@signatureDG) February 16, 2023

Still can’t believe some people wake up every morning and go on spaces just to bitch about Daniel Jones and it’s the same people too like don’t you have lives other than the Giants like going to work😂😂 — Jazmin (@AwesomeJazmin21) February 17, 2023

Daniel Jones haters are worried about his contract like he didn’t take an offense of practice squad WRs to the playoffs. We’ll be good — Big Blue Krew (@BiggBlueKrew) February 16, 2023

One fan didn’t agree with paying a quarterback and running back duo $50 million per year. A former No. 2 overall pick for the Giants in 2018, running back Saquon Barkley rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and earned 10 rushing touchdowns in 16 games played last season, taking home his second invitation to the Pro Bowl games and third place in Comeback Player of the Year voting.