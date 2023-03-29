ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Change is in the air for the NFL as owners and executives congregated on Tuesday for the league meetings. New York Giants owner John Mara maintains there’s at least one proposed policy change that he’s “adamantly opposed” to and that’s the plans for a flexible Thursday Night Football slate.

After several TNF stinkers last season, the league discussed having the ability to flex more intriguing matchups into the primetime Thursday slot. The vote was eventually left shelved and can be revisited in May, but Mara made sure to voice out his concerns against the “abusive” policy.

“Our season ticket holders and the people that fill our stadiums every week, people have gotten used to going from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night. Doesn’t mean that they like it. This year we can be flexed to Monday night, which I think is really inconsiderate to our ticket holders,” said the Giants owner. “To flex a game back to Thursday night, to me, is just abusive. I’m adamantly opposed to it. Fortunately, it didn’t get enough votes. But it’ll probably get revisited in May.”

Giants’ John Mara is “adamantly opposed” to TNF flex scheduling proposal pic.twitter.com/JIUoo5kTec — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) March 29, 2023

Roger Goodell was quick to respond to the Giants owner, claiming that the NFL is looking out for fans looking for a proper matchup for their Thursday Night Football action.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, on John Mara calling flexing of TNF games, “abusive…” “Providing the best match ups for our fans is what we do. But we look at all the impacts. It’s a very important thing to balance between the in-stadium fans and those who watch on TV.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2023

John Mara had several fans backing him on Twitter as well, harping on the TNF flex plan as nothing but a money grab that doesn’t benefit most stakeholders, whether it be the players themselves or fans who bought tickets to watch said players.

Players around the league do not at all look happy about this. He’s taking the right stance here. Player safety comes first — Nick Dougherty (@New_Kid98) March 29, 2023

it's terrible for the fans too

we pay for tickets then have the day changed drastically ? Solid no from me — Evolvehawk (@Evolvehawk) March 29, 2023

However, with most decisions having money as the bottom line, there’s undoubtedly a strong push to make such a change happen particularly from the Amazon Prime execs who want the best bang for their investment buck. The discussions on this are far from over.