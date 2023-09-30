This season has been an abject disaster for the New York Giants. Yes, they do have a win to their name. However, that win is sandwiched by two brutal losses, one of which was a 40-0 shutout against the Dallas Cowboys. After a surprising campaign last season, it seems like the team has fallen back to their losing ways.

To make matters worse, the Giants have also been dealing with injuries to key players on their offense. Star RB Saquon Barkley and LT Andrew Thomas are dealing with injuries that have hampered their play. Ahead of the Giants' Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Giants announced that Thomas will be out for their contest, per Jared Schwartz. Meanwhile, Barkley's status is still unclear.

“Andrew Thomas is OUT Monday night, #Giants head coach Brian Daboll said. Saquon Barkley will be a game-time decision.”

Saquon Barkley suffered a lower leg injury in Week 2 against the Cardinals. Since then, the star has not played in a game. New York is understandably being cautious with the star, considering his injury history. Meanwhile, Thomas has been out since the Cardinals game after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. Both players are largely important to the team's success, especially in the rushing attack.

The Giants' 1-2 record undersells the trouble this team is in right now. Even in their lone win against the Cardinals, the Giants found themselves in a massive deficit before coming back. Against a dangerous Seahawks team, New York is in danger of falling 1-3 for the season. Can New York overcome the absence of their star tackle and potentially their running back as well?