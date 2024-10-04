The New York Giants hit the road in Week 5 to play the Seattle Seahawks. They will be without their star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers as he recovers from a concussion. Now, Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that running back Devin Singletary is doubtful with a groin injury.

“Giants now listing RB Devin Singletary as doubtful for Sunday due to his groin injury,” the insider posted on social media.

Singletary was brought in to replace Saquon Barkley as the Giants' running back and has been solid. He has 293 total yards in his first four games in New York but likely won't add to that in Seattle. While he is no Barkley, he has been able to help the offense through the running game.

With no Nabers and Singletary, Daniel Jones will be left out to dry against the Seahawks' defense. While they are shorthanded as well, their raucous home crowd should help their defense in this game.

Can the Giants overcome injuries in Week 5?

The Giants must rely on second-year wideout Wan'Dale Robinson to produce in this game. He had a break-out performance in Week 4, catching 11 balls for 71 yards in their loss to the Cowboys. While he has not been Nabers since joining the league, he can be the number-one guy for this week.

Tyrone Tracy will likely be the starting back for the Giants against the Seahawks. The rookie was selected in the fifth round out of Purdue back in April. He has only picked up ten carries in his career, going for 29 yards with a fumble while adding 41 receiving yards. If the Giants have a star on their hands with Tracey, this will be the breakout performance.

Last year, the Giants' offense was miserable without Malik Nabers on their squad. Daniel Jones had no one to throw to and, even with Saquon Barkley, they struggled to run the ball. Their offensive line is significantly better this year, so maybe they can succeed without their top weapons in 2024.