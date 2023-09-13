After coming into the season with plenty of hype, the New York Giants had their bubble burst in Week 1 by the Dallas Cowboys. Dexter Lawrence got an up close and personal view of the Cowboys' domination. While Lawrence wasn't happy with his Giants performance, he doesn't want one game to define their season.

The Cowboys took down the Giants by a score of 40-0 in Week 1. New York gained just 171 yards of total offense. Lawrence was crushed watching his team lose so bad – especially to a division rival – and is looking to ensure it doesn't happen again, via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

“We got embarrassed,” Lawrence said. “But you've got to own it and move on, don't let it linger. That's the message we're going to live by. Just go out and execute. Prepare the same way we did last week. I thought we had a good week of practice and meetings, so just keep preparing the same way, and the results will come.”

While the score is obviously bloated, Lawrence and New York's defense can't be fully at fault. While they allowed three rushing scores – when the game was already out of reach – the Giants turned the ball over three times. The Cowboys scored on both a blocked field goal and a pick-six.

But Dexter Lawrence knows that if the Giants want to win, they'll need to succeed together as a team. When New York steps on the field for their Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Lawrence isn't looking for a Cowboys repeat.