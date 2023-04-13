On Wednesday morning it was revealed that New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley would not be reporting to the team’s offseason program amid his contract dispute. After choosing to not sign the franchise tag, he is still on the search for a new contract. He will now be joined by star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who will also not be joining the Giants for their offseason program.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News was the first to reveal Lawrence’s eventual absence.

“Giants standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will not be reporting for the start of the Giants offseason program on Monday due to his contract situation,” wrote Leonard.

With just one year remaining on his rookie contract, former 17th overall pick Dexter Lawrence is on the search for a new deal. Following the Tennesee Titans recent extension of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Lawrence is likely looking for a deal similar to that. Based on his 2022 campaign, and his resume thus far, he could be on pace to break the bank with his next contract.

In 2022, while playing on a defensive front full of talent, Lawrence often looked like the best player. Over 16 games, he recorded 68 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Since arriving in the NFL in 2019, he has taken the field in 64 games. In total, he has racked up 213 total tackles, 116 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 58 quarterback hits, and 16.5 sacks.

Alongside Lawrence, the Giants have assembled a defensive front full of young talent. But with him on the field, the unit will be drastically better. With new additions on both sides of the ball, his presence could be crucial in the offseason. The two sides will likely look to reach a new deal sooner rather than later.