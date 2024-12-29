For weeks and weeks, the New York Giants just couldn't do anything right. Whether it was Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito or Tim Boyle under center, the Giants continued to lose and came into Sunday with the worst record in the NFL. On Sunday, Lock and Malik Nabers were ready to do everything they could to get the Giants back in the win column.

Lock and Nabers both had the best game of their careers in this one to give the Giants a 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts to improve to 3-13 on the season. Lock finished this game with an incredible statline: 17-for-23 with 309 yards and four touchdowns. Lock also scrambled for a 5-yard touchdown with just under three minutes left to give the Giants a two-score lead and salt the game away.

Lock finished this game with an EPA per play of +1.18, which is an absolutely absurd number. By that metric, Lock played the best game of the season by any quarterback in the NFL, not just for the Giants and the sixth best game since 1999, according to Doug Analytics on X, formerly Twitter. For reference, Josh Allen's EPA per play this season is 0.321, and he is the favorite to win the MVP. Allen and Lamar Jackson are the only players with a season-long mark above 0.3.

Now, you may be wondering who the five quarterbacks ahead of Lock were, even though none were Giants. Well, the list is pretty impressive:

Peyton Manning (2007)

Phillip Rivers (2007)

Lamar Jackson (2019)

Peyton manning (2002)

Tom Brady (2007)

That's quite the company for Lock to be in, especially in a game that didn't mean all that much for the Giants. In fact, some Giants fans may have been hoping for a loss, as Sunday's win knocks them out of the top spot in the NFL Draft for now. As it stands, The Giants are down to the third overall pick with one week to play, and will fall to fourth if the Cleveland Browns lose on Sunday afternoon.

Lock found Nabers all over the field on Sunday, as the star Giants receiver had a career day. Nabers caught six passes in this one for 168 yards and two touchdowns, finally getting a chance to showcase his explosiveness and ability to turn any short pass into a long touchdown after the catch.

Lock has had a difficult year for the Giants, as has everyone else in New York, but Sunday was an all-time masterpiece that will live forever as one of the top games by a quarterback in recent history.