The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

The ex-Giant almost always heard boos and catcalls from vociferous Eagles fans, but when he came to Philadelphia for the game, he saw a welcoming billboard. Manning reacted favorably to the gesture with the following tweet: “This is the nicest thing you have ever said to me.”

Yes, the Eagles and their supporters can be magnanimous when it comes to former adversaries, but they are not expected to be anywhere near as cordial to current New York starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Eagles have already defeated the Giants twice this season, but the Giants are playing with new confidence after defeating the Minnesota Vikings on the road in the Wild Card playoff game. Jones had a superior effort against Minnesota, as he completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball effectively with 17 carries for 78 yards.

The Eagles will counter with the second-ranked defense in the league, one that allowed 301.5 yards per game and gave up an average of 20.2 points per game.

The Eagles are especially skilled at pressuring the quarterback, as they had 4 pass rushers with 11.0 or more sacks. Haason Reddick led the way with 16.0 sacks, and it’s clear that Eli Manning will be happy that he is watching that game and not battling the Philadelphia pass rush