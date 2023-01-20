Former New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck saw similarities between quarterback Daniel Jones and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning before the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Post Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz wrote in a Friday article.

“If you look at Eli, and I hate doing this, they’re very similar in that it doesn’t seem like Daniel ever gets too excited, one way or another,’’ Tuck said. “He had a bad throw or a bad possession, he comes back and still has that same look on his face. He never gets out of sorts, and that’s important, playing in New York City, because we all know how this place can kind of lift you up when you’re playing well and beat you up when you’re not playing well.’’

Manning himself reacted to the overall ascension of Jones in the league since he was drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“I think Daniel has played great this year. I think this offense fits him well,” Eli Manning told The Post. “They’re putting the ball in his hands to go win this game.”

Tuck agreed, saying Daniel Jones did exactly what he needed to do to stay as the Giants’ long-term quarterback option.

“I think he’s done exactly what he’s needed to do to prove to people he is a viable choice to have a long-term stay at quarterback of the New York Giants,’’ Tuck said. “And what could he be if you got him that consistent offensive coordinator, which it looks like he has now, the consistent O-line talent, which Eli Manning was afforded for the dominant part of his career, and go out and get him talent on the edges where he can get them the ball, I think he’s definitely in the running for that job.”

The Giants will take on the Eagles at 8:15 p.m. EST on Saturday in Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.