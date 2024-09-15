The New York Giants have already suffered an injury scare with kicker Graham Gano, but now they had another with rookie corner back Dru Phillips who left the game possibly with a concussion, but the good news is that he was cleared to return according to Pat Leonard. Phillips was hurt during the intense game as the Giants lost on the road to an NFC East rival in the Washington Commanders

The University of Kentucky product was a third round draft pick for the Giants and already had a crucial role in the secondary of the team which is why it was a concerning moment when he left the game. However, fans can breathe easier since he was cleared to return.

It is not often when a rookie mid-round pick is put on the weight of responsibility for a position group as Phillips was heading into the regular season. He spoke about this in late August where he had a confident answer saying that he understands that “you're gonna have error” according to The New York Post.

“Because the thing about it is, you’re gonna have error. You can’t go out there expecting to be perfect. For me, I push to try to be as perfect as possible. I don’t think about it as like taking on this big role. It’s a privilege. When I go out there every day, I’m just trying to do what I can do to help this team out.”

“Each day I go in here and I go like it’s my last day in the building,” Phillips continued. “I come here and just work every day. I feel like I’m still not where I need to be, where I personally want to be. The work you put in is what you’re gonna get out.”

Giants' Dru Phillips has trust with the organization as rookie

There is no doubt that Phillips already has the trust of the organization as Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown spoke about his training camp where he was shadowing star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the Detroit Lions in joint practice. Per The New York Post, the two including Phillips even had some confrontation that turned into sparked into a brawl between the two teams.

“Look at our rookie Dru Phillips and him matching up with Amon-Ra St. Brown. He didn’t flinch,”Brown said on Phillips. “I think the toughness, the quiet toughness that Dru has, and his ability to be sticky in the nickel, him getting really good work every day, going against [Giants wide receiver and ex-Kentucky teammate] Wan’Dale [Robinson], and matching that twitch at the top of routes. Seeing a savvy, polished route runner like Amon-Ra and not flinching and being able to match up for two consecutive days.”

Phillips has undeniable talent, but the secondary still was a concerning position group heading into the season which due to their youthfulness which has shown throughout the first two games. However, Phillips see that the Giants defensive backs have a ton of “skill and potential.”

“We may be young, we all know we are young, but the amount of skill and potential and talent in that room, everybody knows it and can see it,” Phillips said. “We’re all each trying to achieve the same goals. When we go to work every day, we know we’re young and inexperienced, but asking the older guys, the vets, every day for ways for them to help us out. We’re all growing and learning together.”

Phillips seems to be fine since he was cleared to return, but he will be monitored as the Giants are 0-2.