The New York Giants got off to a surprisingly strong start to their Sunday Night Football road game against the Buffalo Bills. Although the Giants were playing without several starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones, the New York defense was largely able to stifle the Bills' offense throughout the half, and New York was closing in on taking a multiple-possession lead as they drove the ball down the field shortly before halftime.

However, when they got to the goal line, quarterback Tyrod Taylor elected to hand the ball off to Saquon Barkley with just seconds on the clock and with the Giants having no timeouts. Barkley was stopped by the Bills' defensive line, and time ran out on the Giants, which led to a chorus of clowning from the nice folks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After the play, a very upset Giants head coach Brian Daboll shouted at Taylor, who evidently was not on the same page as him.

Some users made sarcastic reference to the Giants' banged-up offensive line, which has been far and away the worst unit in the NFL so far in 2023.

Failing to generate any points against a team as talented as the Bills will surely come back to bite New York at some point.

The blunder was a reminder that even though the NFL features the best and most experienced football players and coaches on earth, even they sometimes can fall victim to elementary mistakes such as this.

Still, that probably won't make this pill go down any easier for Giants fans.