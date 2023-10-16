Things have gone from bad to really bad to worse for the New York Giants' offensive line after the unit was hit with another injury early on Sunday night.

The Giants entered their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills without starters OT Andrew Thomas and C John Michael Schmitz. OT Matt Peart, Thomas' replacement, is also not active for the game because of injury. Already, the injury bug has struck again.

New York will be without OT Joshua Ezeudu for the rest of the game. He is dealing with a toe injury, per the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard. Ezeudu was starting at left tackle in Thomas' place.

With Ezeudu out for the remainder of the game, the Giants will have to turn to Justin Pugh to fill in at left tackle. Pugh was signed by the team on October 4. He spent the early part of the season working in real estate.

Entering Week 6, Giants quarterbacks had been sacked 30 times, the most in the NFL. Along with all of the injuries along the offensive line, the poor play from that group put QB Daniel Jones in constant danger. The Duke product did not suit up for the game against the Bills as he deals with a neck injury.

It has been a rough second year for Ezeudu so far. Originally drafted as a guard, his attempt to fill in at left tackle in Week 5 was disastrous. It led to the hit that knocked Jones out of the game against the Miami Dolphins. Ezeudu was clearly shaken up after the game, knowing that his struggles led to Jones' injury.