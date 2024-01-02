Is the end near for Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka?

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll may make some big changes after his team’s disastrous 5-11 season. One of those changes could be taking over play-calling duties, which may also mean firing Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who just one year ago was one of the hottest head-coaching candidates in the league.

“Mike Kafka was one of the hottest names on the head-coaching carousel last offseason, interviewing for four different vacant jobs,” FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reported following Week 17. “One year later, he's not likely to have any interview offers. He might even be out of a job. Though no one is sure what Brian Daboll is planning, several people in the organization said they would not be surprised if Daboll takes over the offensive play calling himself in 2024.”

Vacchiano went on to write that “many” inside the organization thought that Daboll calling the plays would be the plan from the start after he had so much success doing so with the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen. However, Kafka did well in that role last season, helping the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff appearance while helping Daniel Jones get a $40 million-per-year contract.

The New York offense was brutal this season whether Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, or Tommy DeVito were under center, although the latter two did have some moments of greatness (or at least goodness) this season.

Still, the unit heads into Week 18 ranked 30th in scoring, 30th in yards, 32nd in passing, and 16th in rushing. That is simply not good enough, and it may be what costs Kafka his job this offseason if the rumors are true.