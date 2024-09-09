After the New York Giants' devastating Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, former All-Pro cornerback Janoris Jenkins is blaming Daniel Jones.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) after the Giants' 28-6 loss to discuss the game. Jenkins immediately called Jones out, saying, “Dan Dan the Doodoo Man!!! Lmao.”

Throughout the rest of the evening, Jenkins responded to fans. One fan said, “Disaster of an organization,” in response to Jenkins' initial post. The former All-Pro cornerback doubled down on his criticism, “It's the QB, not the organization.”

This is not Janoris Jenkins' first time criticizing Daniel Jones. While still on the Giants during Jones' rookie year in 2019, Jenkins posted a picture of the team's loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Snapchat. “A Duke QB over Lamar [Jackson]. N[o] wonder [wh]y they can't win,” he wrote over the image. A fan posted this on X during an exchange with him, and Jenkins did not back down, using it as a receipt of his opinion of the quarterback.

From 2016-19, Janoris Jenkins was a cornerback for the New York Giants. In his first season, Jenkins helped lead the Giants to the playoffs for the first time since their 2011 Super Bowl run.

He made Second-team All-Pro in that season. He recorded three interceptions and had 18 pass deflections. After making the playoffs with an 11-5 record, the Giants made a quick exit after losing to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

Daniel Jones' rollercoaster New York Giants career

Since being drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Daniel Jones has had an up-and-down tenure as the New York Giants quarterback.

He took the reins from two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning in Week 3 of the 2019 season. After winning his first couple of games, the Giants ended up with a 4-12 record.

The following season, Jones and the Giants went 6-10. While a marginal improvement over the prior year, they once again missed the playoffs. His third season was also disappointing, as Jones only played in 11 games before injuring his eck.

In 2022, the Giants hired Brian Daboll as their head coach. This change was met with instant success. They finished the season with a 9-7-1 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round.

Jones threw for a career-high 3,205 yards with a 67.2 completion percentage. He also rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns, all career bests.

The biggest improvement was in his fumbling numbers. In his rookie year, he coughed up the ball 18 times in 13 games and 11 times in 14 games in his second season. In 2022, Jones had just six fumbles.

Despite this high of making the playoffs, Jones and the Giants had an awful 2023 campaign. They finished 6-13, and Jones only played in six games due to injuries. In their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones tore his ACL.

The 2024 NFL season did not start much better for the Giants. Jones threw for only 186 yards and two interceptions in his first game back from the ACL tear.