While Daniel Jones may no longer be the quarterback for the New York Giants, his recent actions show that he hasn’t forgotten the bonds he built during his time with the team. Despite being benched, released, and eventually signing with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, Jones delivered a thoughtful holiday gesture to his former teammates.

“Daniel Jones with a class move,” via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on X, formerly Twitter. “He may not be the Giants QB anymore but … he sent all the offensive linemen who were on the roster with him a limited edition bottle of Clase Azul. Jones was benched and released by the Giants last month. He’s on the Vikings practice squad.”

This classy act comes after a difficult year for Jones. The former first-round pick struggled with injuries and inconsistent play, posting 2,070 passing yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Giants to a disappointing 2-8 start. His tenure with the team ended in November when he requested his release after being benched. Since his departure, the Giants have gone 0-4, highlighting the challenges of their season.

Daniel Jones is still showing love to his fomented Giants teammates

Despite the tumultuous ending in New York, Jones’s gesture exemplifies his leadership and respect for the teammates who battled alongside him. Offensive linemen often form a unique bond with their quarterback, as they are tasked with protecting him on every play. Jones’s decision to send limited-edition bottles of Clase Azul tequila to each lineman demonstrates his gratitude for their efforts, even during a challenging season.

Now with the Vikings, Jones is using his time on the practice squad to reset and prepare for the next phase of his career. He has the opportunity to work with Minnesota’s head coach Kevin O’Connell, known for his ability to develop quarterbacks, as he approaches free agency. While he isn’t currently on the field, Jones is part of a 12-2 team with championship aspirations, which could help him refine his game and attract interest from other NFL teams.

Jones’s holiday gesture underscores his character, showing that he values relationships and camaraderie even when facing personal and professional adversity. For teams considering signing him in the offseason, his generosity and leadership off the field could make him an appealing addition to their locker room.

As Jones looks to the future, his thoughtfulness serves as a reminder that even in a tough year, maintaining connections and expressing gratitude can leave a lasting impression. It’s a move that not only speaks to his character but also keeps him firmly in the minds of his former teammates and potential suitors alike.