The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler on Friday. San Francisco will now begin the process of looking for a new manager. Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi addressed the decision to fire Kapler, per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

“I don’t have one negative thing to say about Gabe Kapler,” Zaidi said. “Not just as a person, but from a professional standpoint and during his time with us. He’s thoughtful, he’s creative, he’s incredibly hard working. He’s loyal. He’s diligent. He’s really passionate about this game. He was passionate about the job that he had and did.

“And we obviously, we reached some really high highs during his tenure here. And that’s what makes it so difficult for us to be here and have to turn the page on his tenure.”

Kapler enjoyed three decent seasons and one very good campaign in San Francisco. In 2020, 2022, and 2023 the Giants hovered around the .500 mark. In 2021, however, San Francisco won 107 games, upset the Dodgers in the NL West, and earned MLB's best record. They were eliminated by LA in the playoffs, but it was still a special season.

Gabe Kapler received praise for his managing performance in 2021 as well. But with the Giants stuck in mediocrity over the past couple of seasons, San Francisco made the decision to head in a different direction.

The Giants want to win soon. They were involved in both the Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa free agency sweepstakes last offseason. San Francisco missed out on Judge and initially agreed to a contract with Correa before moving in a different direction due to health-related concerns.

It's difficult to blame the Giants' lack of recent success on Kapler. The team lacked pitching depth and the offense endured ups and downs. In the end, the Giants likely felt it was simply time for a change. Kapler will surely find another job as a manager in the big leagues.