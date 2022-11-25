Published November 25, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Kenny Golladay had the most productive outing of his season in the New York Giants’ Week 11 home defeat to the Detroit Lions. The one-time Pro Bowler hauled in two receptions for a season-high 29 receiving yards, and he also played in 43 percent of snaps on offense in the contest.

Golladay failed to build on this momentum in the Giants’ Week 12 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Even though he featured in 30 percent of snaps on the offensive side of the ball in the divisional showdown, he was not targeted once by quarterback Daniel Jones. Nine different Giants players caught at least one pass from Jones in the contest, and in the end, Golladay was left off the stat sheet.

During a press conference on Friday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked about the lack of production from Golladay against the Cowboys. He noted that the sixth-year wide receiver was in the game plan for the matchup, but there were a few reasons why the wideout ultimately did not haul in at least one pass in Week 12.

“No, we mixed him in there,” Daboll said. “And again, a lot of our passes were roll out, naked type passes with people coming across the formation. That’s a difficult defense to just sit there and drop back. You saw what they did in Minnesota the week before. So, we had a particular way we wanted to play – obviously, didn’t get it done.

“We’ll get ready to go against Washington.”

As Daboll touched on, the Giants now have their sights set on their upcoming NFC East home matchup against the Washington Commanders. For the first-year head coach, he is much looking forward to seeing his team play meaningful games in the coming month.

“We have a long way to go,” Daboll said. “Obviously, the rest of December here and the early part of January. So, we have to focus on getting ready to play Washington, but you’re sitting at 7-4. You put yourself in a position to play meaningful games in December, which is important.”

As it stands, the Giants sit in third place in the NFC East standings with a 7-4 record.